Maritimes brace for Fiona as Hurricane heads toward Atlantic Canada

A Category 3 hurricane is pounding Bermuda with heavy rains and winds as it sweeps by the North Atlantic island.



Fiona is on track to move into waters off southeastern Nova Scotia late tonight as a still-powerful storm.



Coastal areas of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland are expected to experience pounding surf, with waves off Nova Scotia expected to build to more than 10 metres.



The storm is forecast to pass through the province's eastern mainland, Cape Breton and Prince Edward Island tomorrow before heading to Quebec's Lower North Shore and southeastern Labrador early Sunday.