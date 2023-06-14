Markham mayor calls for York Region to become one city, cites potential savings

The mayor of Markham is asking the province to consolidate the 10 municipal governments of York Region, including his, into one city.

Mayor Frank Scarpitti says the move would bring significant savings and streamline governance.

He says York Region currently has 77 municipal representatives for 1.2 million people, while the City of Toronto has 26 municipal representatives for three million residents.

Scarpitti notes that the province recently examined the governance of Peel Region, Ontario brought in legislation to break up the region, and argued that there was ``no rationale'' to maintain the status quo in York Region.

He also says York Region's communities already share school boards, hospitals and services like police, EMS and transit.

Ontario's Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing did not immediately provide comment.