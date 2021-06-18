Markham men facing charges after police search licensed cannabis facility in Wainfleet
Police have seized over 1,000 illegal cannabis plants from a grower in Wainfleet.
The OPP and Niagara Regional Police teamed up to execute a search warrant at a Health Canada licensed facility yesterday. They believed infractions were taking place on the property.
During the search officers seized 1,294 cannabis plants worth approximately $1,294,000, 3,852 pounds of processed cannabis worth $3,852,000, and some cash.
Officers have charged 31 year old Wesong Zhang and 37 year old Hui Yun Chen, both from Markham, with harvesting cannabis without authorization, possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing, and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000
