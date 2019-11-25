Marking International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
People around the world are encouraged to wear purple today to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.
According to the UN 1 in 3 women and girls experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, often by an intimate partner.
Officials also say half of women killed worldwide in 2017 were killed by their partners or a family member.
Purple scarves and ties are available at Pen Financial locations across Niagara as part of a fundraiser for Gillian's Place for Woman Abuse Prevention Month.
