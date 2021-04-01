MarkMeldrum.com takes certified living wage pledge

Niagara has another certified living wage employer as MarkMeldrum.com takes the pledge.

The company is an approved prep provider for Levels I, II, and III of the Chartered Financial Analyst program and currently employs seven full time staff members.

Director of Operations Tara Willard says "We chose to become a certified living wage employer because we can... if you can do it, then you should do it."

A 'certified living wage' is the amount a worker needs to be paid to realistically live in their community and still have some money left over to participate in other social activities.

The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network has set that amount at $18.12 per hour compared to the province's $14.25 per hour minimum wage.