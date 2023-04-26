Marotta family donates $10M to new hospital in Niagara Falls

Another big donation is being made to the new hospital being built in Niagara Falls.

The Marotta Family has pledged $10 million in support of the 'It's Our Future' campaign to build Niagara Health's South Niagara Hospital.

In honour of the gift as the atrium will be called the "Marotta Family Atrium."

Benny Marotta is an Italian-Canadian real estate developer who is the Founder of Solmar Development Corporation.

Marotta co-founded Two Sisters Vineyards with his two daughters, Melissa Marotta-Paolicelli and Angela Marotta.

"As an extension of the Marotta Family, Melissa and Angela grasped at the opportunity to settle roots in the Niagara Region. "

Two Sisters Vineyard was also awarded the "Business That Gives Back Award" in 2022 by the Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce and recognized as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail in 2019.

"Our parents, Benny and Louise Marotta, have raised us with strong family values and principles together with a high work ethic. This has laid the foundation for our children and future generations to come together in recognizing the moral responsibility we have to each other and our community. As leaders in our family, we will continue to strive to be successful in our business endeavours to support our philanthropic efforts, which is very important to us. We are proud to support the new South Niagara Hospital as it plays a very important role in providing healthcare to those living in the Niagara Region and its surrounding communities."– The Marotta Family.