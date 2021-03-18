Marotta group drops legal challenge of historical designation for Rand Estate

A local group is telling supporters a developer has dropped a legal challenge of Niagara-On-The-Lake's decision to grant a heritage designation for the Rand Estate.

Save Our Rand Estate, also known as SORE, issued a statement saying the Marotta group has abandoned its court challenge.

Lawyers had been planning to argue the legality of the Town’s August 2018 Notices of Intent to Designate the four Rand Estate properties under the Heritage Act.

The Superior Court previously rejected the challenge but the Marotta group went to the Court of Appeal.

SORE says the appeal has now been abandoned and Niagara-On-The-Lake and SORE are being paid a combined $170,000 in costs to walk away from the appeal.