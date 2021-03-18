Marotta group drops legal challenge of historical designation for Rand Estate
A local group is telling supporters a developer has dropped a legal challenge of Niagara-On-The-Lake's decision to grant a heritage designation for the Rand Estate.
Save Our Rand Estate, also known as SORE, issued a statement saying the Marotta group has abandoned its court challenge.
Lawyers had been planning to argue the legality of the Town’s August 2018 Notices of Intent to Designate the four Rand Estate properties under the Heritage Act.
The Superior Court previously rejected the challenge but the Marotta group went to the Court of Appeal.
SORE says the appeal has now been abandoned and Niagara-On-The-Lake and SORE are being paid a combined $170,000 in costs to walk away from the appeal.
ROUNDTABLE Jennifer Gauthier and Shane MalcolmROUNDTABLE Jennifer Gauthier and Shane Malcolm
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAR 18Good Jobs Report for February, 2021. Rogers announced a friendly takeover of Shaw Communications. Empire Ltd. (the parent company of Sobey's, Farm Boy, and Freshco) had agreed to buy a 51% stake in Longo's company. WalMart announced that it was closing six stores in Canada. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
Which trade skills will be most in demand during the post-pandemic economic recovery?Tim talks to Ian Howcroft, Chief Executive Officer at Skills Ontario about the top five trade skills that will be most in demand during the post-pandemic economic recovery