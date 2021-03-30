Marriage ceremonies resume at Welland Civic Square
Marriage ceremonies are resuming at Welland Civic Square.
Three options are available for the nuptials: indoor ceremonies of up to 15 people, outdoor ceremonies at the gazebo with up to 20 people, or municipal officiants can perform offsite ceremonies by request as long as COVID-19 guidelines are being followed.
The ceremony fees range from $75 for the canal gazebo behind Civic Square to $325 in council chambers.
Offsite ceremonies cost $250 during business hours or $300 after hours.
