Marriage licences now being issued in Lincoln once again
You can get hitched in Lincoln once again.
Lincoln's Legislative Services is now offering services for Marriage Licencing, Commissioning of Oaths and Declarations and Civil Marriage Ceremonies.
Officials say they know this is a busy time of year for couples getting married, and they look forward to offering services to help relieve any anxiety.
Couples will have to make an appointment and the meeting will take place outdoors as town hall remains closed to the public.
Marriage licences can be issued up to and including the date of your wedding and the date of the wedding must be included on the application.
While all requests for an appointment will be reviewed, a request either by phone (905) 563-8205 or by emailing clerks@lincoln.ca does not guarantee an appointment; you will be contacted by staff to confirm your appointment date and time once your information has been reviewed and meets the eligibility criteria.
If your wedding does get cancelled as a result of COVID-19, you will need to resubmit and repay to obtain a brand new marriage licence with the new wedding date.
