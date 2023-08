Wainfleet will welcome local residents, and tourists this weekend for the Marshville Heritage Festival.

Margaret Robertson tells CKTB the festival features what life was like in the 1800s.

She says they are launching a new train ride for children this year, along with a car show, and craft show.

The Marshville Heritage Festival will run this Saturday, Sunday and the holiday Monday from 10-5.

Click here to find out more.