Martin Short, Sandra Oh among Canadians picking up Emmy nominations

Martin Short, Sandra Oh and Seth Rogen are among the Canadians in the running at this year's Emmy Awards.

Hamilton-born Short picked up a nod for lead actor in a comedy series for ``Only Murders in the Building,'' where he'll compete against his co-star Steve Martin.

Nepean, Ont. native Oh is in the running for lead actress in a drama series for ``Killing Eve,'' her fourth time receiving a nomination in the category for that show.

And Vancouver-raised Rogen is nominated for supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for ``Pam & Tommy,'' a show that revolves around the leak of Pamela Anderson's sex tape.

The Emmys air Sept. 12 on CTV.

Meantime, '`Succession'' has received a leading 25 Emmy nominations, but the satirical drama about the rich and ruthless has a landmark rival in ``Squid Game,'' the first non-English language series to vie for television's top honor.

``Squid Game,'' a South Korea-set drama in which the poor are fodder for brutal games, earned a best drama nomination and 13 other bids for September's Emmy Awards. ``Succession'' captured the best drama trophy and eight other awards when it last vied for Emmys, in 2020.