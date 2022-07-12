iHeartRadio
Martin Short, Sandra Oh among Canadians picking up Emmy nominations

martin short cp

Martin Short, Sandra Oh and Seth Rogen are among the Canadians in the running at this year's Emmy Awards.

Hamilton-born Short picked up a nod for lead actor in a comedy series for ``Only Murders in the Building,'' where he'll compete against his co-star Steve Martin.

Nepean, Ont. native Oh is in the running for lead actress in a drama series for ``Killing Eve,'' her fourth time receiving a nomination in the category for that show.

And Vancouver-raised Rogen is nominated for supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for ``Pam & Tommy,'' a show that revolves around the leak of Pamela Anderson's sex tape.

The Emmys air Sept. 12 on CTV.

Meantime, '`Succession'' has received a leading 25 Emmy nominations, but the satirical drama about the rich and ruthless has a landmark rival in ``Squid Game,'' the first non-English language series to vie for television's top honor.

``Squid Game,'' a South Korea-set drama in which the poor are fodder for brutal games, earned a best drama nomination and 13 other bids for September's Emmy Awards. ``Succession'' captured the best drama trophy and eight other awards when it last vied for Emmys, in 2020. 

