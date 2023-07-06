Mary Walsh joins Grape Growers Celebrity Luncheon this fall

The Grape Growers Celebrity Luncheon is welcoming Mary Walsh this September.

The comedian and actress will be the speaker at this years kick off to the Niagara Grape and Wine Festival.

Walsh has received the Order of Canada and the Governor General's Lifetime Achievement Award in the Performing Arts.

Debbie Zimmerman, CEO, Grape Growers of Ontario says, "We are thrilled to welcome Mary Walsh to Niagara to kick-off the grape harvest and the 71st Niagara Grape and Wine Festival, Mary's story of determination and resilience will be powerful, even when delivered in her classically Canadian lighthearted manner."

The Grape Growers of Ontario's Celebrity Luncheon is set for Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Club Roma in St. Catharines.

Ticket order forms are available at www.grapegrowersofontario.com or by contacting the GGO Board office at: (905) 688-0990 or info@grapegrowersofontario.com.