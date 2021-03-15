Mask giveaway in Port Colborne will continue after 40,000 already handed out

40,000 masks have been handed out to Port Colborne residents after a donation from Niagara Health.

Port Colborne's Fire and Emergency Services held its second free mask giveaway last week, with fighters and City staff handed out more than 40,000 masks to residents.

Residents were encouraged to donate non-perishable food items to Port Cares in exchange.

Three bins were filled with non-perishable food items and more than $750 dollars was collected in cash donations that will go towards the Port Cares school lunch program.

“I’m blown away by the generosity of this community,” said Fire Chief, Scott Lawson. “We were hoping to fill one bin with non-perishable food items, so this completely exceeds all expectations. Thank you to everyone who came and picked up a box of masks and donated to Port Cares. We look forward to handing out even more masks at the next free giveaway.”

With more than 60,000 masks remaining, Fire & Emergency Services will hold mask giveaways every Tuesday in March from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Fire Station, until the masks are gone.

Residents are still encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to support Port Cares, but it’s not a

requirement.

“On behalf of Port Cares, thank you Port Colborne and surrounding area for your continuous support,” said Port Cares Executive Director, Christine Clark Lafleur. “The food donations will help many

families in this community and the cash donations will be used to help support the student lunch program. Every little bit counts, so I truly appreciate this support.”

The next free mask giveaway will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Fire Station; 3 Killaly Street West.