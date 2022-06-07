Mask mandate set to expire Saturday

The Ministry of Health says it plans to follow the guidance of the province's chief medical officer of health as the last remaining COVID-19 mask mandates in Ontario are set to expire on Saturday.

Masks have remained mandatory in high-risk settings such as public transit, health-care facilities and long-term care homes after required use ended in most other settings on March 21st.

The remaining mandates had been set to expire on April 27th, but that was extended to June 11th amid a surge in COVID-19 infections during the Omicron wave of the pandemic.



Most COVID indicators have improved drastically, but the health ministry says Dr. Kieran Moore is currently reviewing and monitoring key indicators across the province as the government continues to seek his advice on next steps.