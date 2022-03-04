Mask mandates could be gone in a few weeks in Ontario

Ontario's top doctor says mask mandates will be removed by the end of the month as long as positive public health trends continue.

Dr. Kieran Moore says he will monitor the effects of the province's reopening, and if all goes well, mandatory masking policies could soon be gone.

Moore noted that due to limited access to PCR testing, the true number of daily new COVID-19 cases can be estimated by multiplying the number of positive tests by 10.

That means there may have been more than 22,000 new cases yesterday, instead of the 2262 that were reported.

He also says the province is tracking the Omicron subvariant B.A.2, and because it is 30 per cent more transmissible, it will likely be the dominant strain by the middle of the month.