Mask mandates will lift in schools, public spaces at the same time in Ontario

Ontario's top doctor says mask mandates are staying in place for now, but when they are removed for public settings they will simultaneously be lifted in schools.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says high-risk settings such as public transit, long-term care and hospitals will maintain masking policies even after they are no longer required in most public spaces.

Moore had previously said he wanted to end workplace COVID-19 vaccination policies in sectors such as hospitals and post-secondary institutions on March 1, when capacity limits will lift in indoor public settings and Ontario's vaccine certificate system is dropped.

But he says today that he is working with the various sectors, and removing those policies may take longer.

Moore also says he is reviewing isolation requirements, such as those for people with COVID-19 symptoms and their household members.

He says public health indicators are improving, though the risk from the virus remains.

