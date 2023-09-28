Mask requirement returns for staff at Niagara Health next week

Staff at Niagara hospitals will be required to wear masks next week.

Starting Monday Niagara Health staff, physicians, volunteers, students and residents will all need to wear a mask when providing care.

Officials say this is in response to increased COVID-19 circulation. and to protect patients and maintain the health of the workforce.

The masking will be required in emergency departments, urgent care centres, diagnostic and procedural areas, and outpatient clinics, including Walker Family Cancer Centre, dialysis units, neurology clinics, EVS, Spiritual Care, New Port Centre and Withdrawal Management Services.

While visitors and patients are not required to wear a mask they are being encouraged to do so whenever possible.