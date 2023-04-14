Masking rules in Niagara hospitals remain in place as some others start to relax mandates
Masking rules remain in place at Niagara Health's hospitals even as others start to relax their policies.
Officials at Niagara Health say they are reviewing new recommendations and getting advice from experts.
"We will then make decisions in collaboration with our regional hospital partners. Until that time, our current masking policy remains in place."
Meantime, Windsor Regional Hospital and Sarnia's Bluewater Health say no masks will be needed in non-clinical areas, such as main lobbies and cafeterias, though masks will still be required in some waiting rooms considered high risk.
Physicians will only have to mask up when they're within two metres of a patient and not shielded by a physical barrier -- or if there's an active COVID-19 outbreak.
University of Toronto professor and epidemiologist Dr. Fahad Razak says he wasn't surprised to see hospitals follow the lead of those in British Columbia and Saskatchewan, but they should be prepared to reimpose mask requirements if the situation changes.
There are six patients currently being treated in hospital for COVID-19 in Niagara. Two are in the ICU.
