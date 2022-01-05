Masks and filters are delivered to Niagara schools

Improvements are coming for schools across Niagara.

The Niagara Catholic School Board confirms that many of the governments promises are already here.

"We received these N95 masks this week and they will be delivered to our schools for next week." Director of Education, Camillo Cipriano adds, "I know we received a few more HEPA filters and our facilities staff have been amazing over the last 18 months installing these into our classrooms."

The board will begin online learning on January 11th with a tentative plan to return in person on the 17th.

Cipriano says, "what the ministry has promised they have delivered so our schools will be safer places for our staff and our students."