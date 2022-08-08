Masks not required in Ontario schools this fall
Students in Ontario schools will not be required to wear masks come the fall semester, the Ministry of Education confirmed Monday.
Instead, usage will be voluntary and masks will be available to students upon request.
Rapid tests will also remain available to school boards.
Mask mandates ended in most settings in Ontario on March 21, making masks optional for students in classroom settings.
