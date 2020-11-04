Masks should be three layers, according to new guidelines
Canada's top doctor announcing a change when it comes to the masks we've been wearing.
Dr. Theresa Tam is now recommending we wear a three layer non medical mask.
She says the new recommendation comes ahead of the colder weather which will force us to move indoors.
Tam however says the fit is the most important feature.
Masks should be secure around the nose and mouth with no gaps.
