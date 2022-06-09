Masks will stay at Niagara Health hospitals

The mask mandate will remain in place at Niagara Health's hospitals.

Although provincial masking mandates will lift in some settings on Saturday, June 11th, Niagara Health will continue to require everyone to wear a mask.

"Hospitals care for vulnerable patients who are at heightened risk of infection. Continuing to follow masking is an effective infection prevention and control measure against COVID-19. Masking helps us to maintain a safe environment for our patients and their loved ones, and for our staff, physicians and volunteers, by limiting the risk of infection transmission and outbreaks."

There are no changes to visitor guidelines, which include COVID screening, sanitizing hands, and no eating or drinking inside patient rooms and other areas not designated.

Masking will also continue to be mandatory in the Extended Care Unit at the Welland Site.

Niagara Health is currently caring for 10 COVID-19 patients.