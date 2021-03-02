"Mass fatality incident" in Southern California
Emergency crews are on the scene of what's being called a "mass fatality incident" in Southern California.
Reports say over a dozen people died when an SUV collided with a big rig this morning.
The Imperial County Fire Department is calling the scene a "mass fatality incident."
Imperial County is just east of San Diego near the U.S.-Mexico border.
Video shows dozens of first responders and fire engines on the scene off Highway 115.
