Mass immunization clinic in St. Catharines will close next month

A mass immunization clinic in St. Catharines, known for its inspirational post-it notes, will be closing in mid-August.

Niagara Health announced today that it will wind down the mass vaccination clinic at the Seymour-Hannah arena.

A smaller vaccination clinic will be opened at the St. Catharines hospital to continue vaccinating those who still need their first or second dose.

As of July 21, Niagara Health has administered 238,651 doses at its mass immunization clinic.

The clinic, which encouraged residents to post messages of hope and reasons for being vaccinated on post-it notes, vaccinated 41% of all doses given locally.

Public Health says unvaccinated people account for 95% of COVID-19 cases between December 2020 and June 2021.

“We know that vaccines are our only way out of this pandemic, so its encouraging that we are at the point in our careful and gradual recovery efforts where we can wind down this mass immunization clinic and move to a smaller one,” says Linda Boich, Executive Vice President at Niagara Health, overseeing the vaccination program. “The story of our Seymour-Hannah clinic is one of community, resilience and hope, as illustrated by the thousands of sticky notes lining the arena walls. Thank you to our staff and physicians, Public Health and Niagara Region colleagues, community physicians, Niagara EMS, the City of St. Catharines and all other partners who helped make this clinic possible.”