Massage therapists facing more counts of sexual assault

A Niagara massage therapist has been charged with additional sexual assault charges.

Todd Bennett is facing an additional three counts of sexual assault after another complainant has come forward.

The 50 year old was originally charged back in August for allegations of sexual assault at a massage therapy appointment.

The latest charges stem from incidents at a registered massage clinic and wellness centre, located in the area of Dunn Street and Drummond Road, in Niagara Falls and a registered massage clinic, located in the area of Merrittville Highway and Decew Road, in Thorold.

Investigators continue to believe there may be additional complainants and are asking anyone who has information to contact them.

Individuals and witness with further information are encouraged to contact detectives of the Sexual Assault Unit at 905-688-4111, extension #1009363.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to person who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.

