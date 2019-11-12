Massive clean up to begin in Niagara Falls at noon

Municipal crews in Niagara Falls will begin conducting a full scale city wide plowing operation starting at noon today.

The city says the clean up will continue into the afternoon with a full sanding operation to follow.

In a release, the city adds selected sidewalks routes will also be addressed and staff will also reassess operations in the afternoon to see if additional actions are required.

We also have word this morning, the Thorold Tunnel between Niagara Falls and Thorold will remain closed until this afternoon at the earliest.

Drivers can take the QEW to Glendale to get around the closure.