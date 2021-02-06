Massive fentanyl pill production operation busted at Niagara Falls' home

A traffic stop on the QEW in Lincoln has led officers to the largest seizure of fentanyl in Niagara's history.

On Thursday February 4th OPP pulled over a vehicle for stunting after driving 160 km/h on the QEW in Lincoln.

While searching the car, officers found over 1000 fentanyl tablets, 25 grams of cocaine and $1400.

Police then executive search warrants at three homes in St. Catharines, Lincoln, and Niagara Falls.

The St. Catharines home is located near Rykert and Louth Street, the Lincoln home is in the area of Prince William Street and Queen Victoria Avenue, and the Niagara Falls home is located at Scholfield Road and Olden Avenue.

Officers found a 'massive fentanyl pill production operation' at the home in Niagara Falls.

The double garage area of the residence had been extensively modified to accommodate an industrial size pill press.

Due to the mass quantity of fentanyl and related materials present, the OPP's Clandestine Lab Investigation Response Team (CLIRT) was requested to assist with the safe dismantling of the site.

Detectives seized over 400lbs of an unknown powder, 100kgs of cutting agents, 20,000 fentanyl pills, 160 grams of cocaine and $150,000 in equipment was seized.

In all, the estimated street value of the drugs seized is approximately $3.6 million, which is the largest seizure of fentanyl in Niagara history.

The illicit pills were packaged in bottles intended to look like legitimate prescription medications and pose the threat of serious harm or death.

56 yr old Peter Caponcini of St. Catharines has been arrested and charged with various drug charges.

He is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Tuesday February 9, 2021.