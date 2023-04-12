Massive fire at new home development in Vaughn, ON
A massive fire has broken out in Vaughan, Ont.
More than a dozen houses that are under construction are involved in the fire.
It's at the intersection of Teston Road and Pine Valley Drive.
Fire crews are pouring water on the remains of the homes.
Black smoke continues to rise from the scene. Some homes are still actively on fire.
There's no word on if anyone has been hurt.
#NEW: Massive fire breaks out at Vaughan subdivision construction site https://t.co/DGwy6coFdv pic.twitter.com/z8ikFYuEld— CP24 (@CP24) April 12, 2023
-
Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley discusses his State of the Region address
Niagara's Regional Chair issued the 'State of the Region' address today at the Niagara Falls Convention Centre.
Jim Bradley telling the crowd the challenges the Region is facing and plans to move forward.
-
-