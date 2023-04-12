iHeartRadio
Massive fire at new home development in Vaughn, ON


vaughn fire

A massive fire has broken out in Vaughan, Ont.

More than a dozen houses that are under construction are involved in the fire. 

It's at the intersection of Teston Road and Pine Valley Drive.

Fire crews are pouring water on the remains of the homes. 

Black smoke continues to rise from the scene. Some homes are still actively on fire.

There's no word on if anyone has been hurt.

 

