Massive fire in downtown Hamilton has smoke moving across the mountain

Fire crews are working to contain a massive blaze at a commercial building in downtown Hamilton Saturday morning.

Crews responded to a multiple-alarm fire at a vacant building at 206 King Street West, at around 7 a.m.

Large volumes of smoke can be seen billowing from the building.

Hamilton fire says smoke is moving east and across the mountain.

Residents are being advised to keep their windows closed.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.

No injuries or casualties have been reported.

Hamilton Fire Department Chief David Cunliffe is expected to hold a press conference at the scene at 10 a.m.