Massive garage sale returns to Niagara Falls Saturday

Garage Sale at the Gale in Niagara Falls is back.

The giant community garage sale will be held tomorrow from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm in the parking lot at the Gale Centre located at 5152 Thorold Stone Road.

The event was last held in 2019 and saw more than 100 vendors sign up for the event.

This year, 60 vendors and counting have registered.

All money raised from registration fees paid to the city will benefit the City’s Activity Subsidy Fund.

The fund assists many families in Niagara Falls by subsidizing the cost of recreation activities.