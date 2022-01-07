Mat Siscoe officially joins Niagara Regional Council

Niagara Regional Council has a new member.

Former St. Catharines City Councillor Mat Siscoe has officially been named a Regional Councillor following a meeting last night.

Siscoe takes the seat which was left empty following the death of Sandie Bellows from cancer.

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik congratulated Siscoe last night saying that the Region is facing many challenges, and Siscoe will be able to jump in quickly to help, as it’s all hands on deck.

Last month City Council went against a staff report recommending Mike Britton, the eight-place finisher in the 2018 election, be selected to sit on Regional Council, however council voted to select Siscoe instead.