Mat Siscoe will be the next mayor of St. Catharines

St. Catharines will have a new Mayor after Regional Councillor Mat Siscoe received a healthy mandate from voters.

He was first elected to city council for St. Patrick’s ward in 2010 and served three terms until January when he joined regional council to fill a vacant seat left by the death of Sandie Bellows.

Siscoe is a married high school physics teacher and father to four.

He is board chair of Niagara Children’s Centre.

Siscoe was running against fellow Regional Councillor Mike Britton.

Incumbent Mayor Walter Sendzik decided not to seek another term.

Here are the winner for council seats.

Merritton: Greg Miller, Jackie Lindal

St. Andrew's: Joesph Kushner, Matt Harris

St. George's: Kevin Townsend, Mark Stevens

St. Patrick's: Robin McPherson, Caleb Ratzlaff

Grantham: Dawn Dodge, Bill Phillips

Port Dalhousie: Carlos Garcia, Bruce Williamson

The following candidates won the six regional council posts.

Jim Bradley, Laura Ip, Haley Bateman, Peter Secord, Tim Rigby, Sal Sorrento.