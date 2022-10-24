Mat Siscoe will be the next mayor of St. Catharines
St. Catharines will have a new Mayor after Regional Councillor Mat Siscoe received a healthy mandate from voters.
He was first elected to city council for St. Patrick’s ward in 2010 and served three terms until January when he joined regional council to fill a vacant seat left by the death of Sandie Bellows.
Siscoe is a married high school physics teacher and father to four.
He is board chair of Niagara Children’s Centre.
Siscoe was running against fellow Regional Councillor Mike Britton.
Incumbent Mayor Walter Sendzik decided not to seek another term.
Here are the winner for council seats.
Merritton: Greg Miller, Jackie Lindal
St. Andrew's: Joesph Kushner, Matt Harris
St. George's: Kevin Townsend, Mark Stevens
St. Patrick's: Robin McPherson, Caleb Ratzlaff
Grantham: Dawn Dodge, Bill Phillips
Port Dalhousie: Carlos Garcia, Bruce Williamson
The following candidates won the six regional council posts.
Jim Bradley, Laura Ip, Haley Bateman, Peter Secord, Tim Rigby, Sal Sorrento.
-
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - October 25th, 2022
Tim Denis is joined by:
Debbie Zimmermann - CEO of Grape Growers of Ontario
Lori Littleton - St. Catharines Councillor for the Merritton Ward
-