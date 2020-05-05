May the Fourth food drives bring in more than 650 lbs of food for Community Care
More than 650 pounds of food were donated during three Star Wars themed food drives in St. Catharines.
The drives in support of Community Care St. Catharines and Thorold also brought in $175.
Like many other organizations, Community Care has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic as donations drop but need increases.
CEO Betty-Lou Souter says they have a particular need for baby formula.
-
COVID-19 | OpenInNiagara website connects Niagara businesses with customersBusinesses across Niagara who have adapted to new ways of doing business due to COVID-19 have an innovative tool to help them connect with customers. This week, Niagara Economic Development (NED) officially launched its new OpenInNiagara online business directory. OpeninNiagara.ca allows residents to search businesses by business type and location, and operating hours. Tim talks to Acting Director, Niagara Economic Development Valerie Kuhns.
-
COVID-19 | Feds Pledge $252 Million To Help Agri-Food SectorCanada's agri-food sector is getting $252 million in help from the federal government. Tim talks to Sylvain Charlebois, Senior Director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University.
-
Highway of Heroes parade for Sub-Lt. Abbigail CowbroughThe Canadian Armed Forces is planning to hold a ramp ceremony Wednesday to honour the six service members who went down with a military helicopter that crashed off the coast of Greece. Tim talks to Pam Sweeney Executive Director of the Royal Canadian Legion, Ontario Provincial Command.