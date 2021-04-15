Mayor Bylsma facing fine over anti-lockdown rally

A mayor in Niagara is in hot water for attending, and speaking at an anti-lockdown rally in St. Catharines this past weekend.

West Lincoln Mayor David Bylsma received a summons today for him to appear in court.

Bylsma spoke at the event on Saturday which saw over 1000 people gather, without masks.

Individuals who fail to comply with Ontario's COVID-19 restrictions can be issued a ticket for $880.

Those who receive a summons to appear in court face a maximum fine of $100,000 and a year in prison.

Also receiving a fine, Thorold city councillor Jim Handley.

Another anti-lockdown rally is planned for this weekend in Niagara.

Posters and social media posts for the protest say it will take place Saturday in downtown Niagara Falls.

The province remains under a stay-at-home order that limits outdoor gatherings to five people.