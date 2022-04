Mayor: More than 10,000 civilians dead in Ukraine port city

The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol says more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city and the full death toll could surpass twice that number.

Speaking by phone Monday with The Associated Press, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said corpses ``carpeted'' the streets of the city.

He said Russian forces brought mobile cremation equipment to the city to dispose of the bodies, and he accused Russian forces of refusing to allow humanitarian convoys into the city in an attempt to disguise the carnage.

Meanwhile, the U.S. says a Russian convoy and other troops and materiel are on the move for an apparent planned offensive in Ukraine's east.