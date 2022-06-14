Mayor of Niagara Falls, ON says Canada's decision to drop vaccine mandates is half step

The Mayor of Niagara Falls says the government's decision to ``suspend'' COVID-19 vaccine mandates for domestic and outbound international travellers is a good first 'half-step.'

Jim Diodati says while he welcomes the decision to remove the vaccine mandates, it is time to remove the ArriveCan App.

"It's a half-step in the right direction, but it's not addressing the elephant in the room. It's the ArriveCan App requirement at the borders. It's an absolute nightmare and it is getting worse by the day."

He says it's causing massive delays at land borders.

"If you have not downloaded the ArriveCan app, because most Americans don't know about this, they have their passports and vaccine proof and they think they are ready to go. They get to the border and they can't get in. There's a lineup behind them. It creates a plethora of problems."

Dioati and Niagara Falls Conservative MP Tony Baldinelli have been calling for an end to the app for months now, saying it's a critical time for the region to recoup tourism dollars lost over the pandemic.

As of Monday the vaccine mandate drops but travellers will still need to wear masks and fill out the ArriveCan app.

