Mayor of St. Catharines 'disappointed' following party at Sunset Beach

The Mayor of St. Catharines is speaking out against a beach party last night.

Mayor Walter Sendzik says he is disappointed so many people decided to gather at Sunset Beach.

Niagara Regional Police, St. Catharines Fire Services and City staff were all called to the large gathering.

Police say most of the crowd dispersed before they arrived.

Sendzik says it is unfortunate and extremely disappointing that so many people gathered to party at Sunset Beach, despite the directives of the province, and against the best advice of public health professionals.

He says he understands the desire to enjoy the warm weather, but we are still under a state of emergency.

The City’s beaches remain closed, with only passive, walk-through use permitted.

He says the gathering put the health of party-goers families and community at large at risk.

Bylaw officers and Niagara Regional Police will be out to help reinforce the message and the mayor says people congregating on the beach will be ticketed for not following the provincial orders, and those parking in prohibited areas in the adjacent neighbourhoods will be ticketed and risk being towed.

Please note the picture used of Sunset Beach is from last summer, and not Tuesday night.