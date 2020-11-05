Mayor of St. Catharines says GM deal is great news for 1000 local workers

The Mayor of St. Catharines weighing in on the tentative agreement between GM and Unifor.

Walter Sendzik calling the deal 'great news' for St. Catharines, and for Ontario’s automotive manufacturing industry as a whole.

He says the planned $109-million investment in St. Catharines to support added engine and transmission production reinforces the plant’s position as one of the most efficient and highly productive plants within the GM North American manufacturing framework.

"Today is not just great news for the more than 1,000 GM workers and their families in our community, it is also a strong signal that St. Catharines is an important part of a global company that continues to grow and adapt in a rapidly changing auto industry." Mayor Walter Sendzik “We well understand the importance of the auto sector and the impact General Motors has on our regional and provincial economy. GM’s continued investment in the St. Catharines Propulsion Plant serves as a cornerstone of our community’s economic recovery. Together we claim more than a century of combined innovation, leadership and resiliency.” Brian York, the City’s Director of Economic Development and Government Relations

For more details on the tentative deal click here.