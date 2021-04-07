Mayor of St. Catharines says stay-at-home order is needed and overdue

The Mayor of St. Catharines says the new 'stay-at-home' order going into effect tomorrow morning is needed.

Walter Sendzik tells CKTB's Tom McConnell the new emergency measures are overdue and should have been put into place already.

"When you look at what's happening in hospitals, this is a critical situation."

"Ford made a decision that will impact our community, but if he (Premier Ford) didn't do something today, I think our hospitals would be overrun."

Sendzik is hoping this stay-at-home order will be the final 'break' needed for the province to get a handle on the virus.

The Mayor says while he is satisfied with the vaccine rollout in Niagara, he would like more access for rapid testing for large scale work places.

St. Catharines has 179 active cases of COVID, compared to 205 in Welland, and 136 in Niagara Falls.

