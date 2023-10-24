Mayor of St. Catharines welcomes new homeless shelter in his city

The Mayor of St. Catharines says the Region building a new homeless shelter in the city is a step in the right direction.

Mat Siscoe issuing a statement on Niagara's plans to construct a 50-bed modular facility at 29 Riordon St. to address a growing homelessness issue in the city.

"This facility is one step in the right direction to address the need for these services in our community and provide better options for residents in need. I appreciate that identifying a location was the most difficult part of the process; with almost a hundred different sites across the city reviewed by Regional Staff, the decision to locate at 29 Riordon will bring positives to the neighbourhood that might not have otherwise been realized."

He says the location will serve the most immediate and high-need clients, including those who have been living 'rough' in the surrounding areas of Richard Pierpont Park and all the way into the downtown at Montebello Park.

The shelter at 29 Riordon is expected to open early next year, and serve as a temporary fix while a permanent shelter is expected to replace it in two years time.

A location for the permanent shelter has not been selected.

Siscoe says residents with questions or comments are encouraged to reach out to any of their seven Regional Councillors, as well as Regional staff at 905-980-6000.