Mayor Sendzik's State of the City moves online

This year's St. Catharines State of the City will be free to view online.

Mayor Walter Sendzik will deliver his yearly address tomorrow from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m as he looks back on 2020 and what this coming year may bring.

Due to the pandemic, the Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce and Verge Insurance Group will be broadcasting the event online.

Along with Sendzik's look at the current state of St. Catharines, the broadcast will also featuring the 2021 Team STC Awards.

Viewer registration can be completed through Eventbrite.