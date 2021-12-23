Mayor Walter Sendzik condemns harassment and vandalism at homes of public officials



St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik says this week's vandalism at the home of Councillor Karrie Porter is not only hateful and unacceptable, but illegal.

He says this, along with the protests outside the home of Dr. Mustafa Hirji, are the latest examples of "despicable behaviour" directed at public officials over the last six months.

The mayor says he believes in peaceful demonstrations and the right to protest, but harassment, intimidation and threats are unacceptable.



Sendzik says he's been in contact with Niagara police has been assured they take this these acts of crime seriously and will be investigating to find those responsible.