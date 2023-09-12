Mayor wants to get on with governance review decision so the region can move forward

The Mayor of St. Catharines wants the province to move on one way or another.

"We need to have the conversation and then we need to get on with what needs to be done in the community."

St. Catharines Mayor Mat Siscoe made the comments following an announcement by housing minister Paul Calandra that he is now reviewing the plan to appoint a facilitator to look over governance in the region.

Siscoe says the delay in making a decision is creating a consensus, "I don't think it matters whether you believe the status quo is fine, whether you think we should go to one Niagara, whether you believe in a two, three, four city model. Everybody just wants to have the conversation, come to a conclusion, and then move on."

Calandra says he is reviewing the plan to ensure it matches the provinces goal of building more housing.

We are now expecting an update by the end of the month.

