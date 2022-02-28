Mayors call to remove testing at the border

Mayors from a number of border cities are calling on the federal government to drop the testing rules at the border all-together.

The mayors from Windsor, Niagara Falls and Sarnia, and Niagara Falls, N.Y all calling for the easing of the rules.

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati wants the government to revisit their decision as the tourism and hospitality industries have been decimated the last two summers.

As of today travellers are no longer required to get a molecular test such as a PCR test, however they are still required to take a rapid antigen test but it must be done at a lab.

