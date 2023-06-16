Mayors in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines don't think they will use Strong Mayor powers

St. Catharines Mayor Mat Siscoe is speaking out on the day he received 'Strong Mayor' powers from the Ontario government.

Across the province, 26 areas are receiving the powers, including St. Catharines and Niagara Falls.

The government says the move will help them fulfil a housing pledge to build 1.5 million homes by 2031 by cutting red tape and allowing Mayors to more efficiently run their communities.

Mayor Mat Siscoe says while he appreciates making the change, he doesn't see the need to use it anytime soon.

"While I appreciate the province making the changes today, my time as Mayor has been spent working with my colleagues to build a strong Council. I have always embraced the healthy debate we see in council chambers, and that work will continue to be my focus as we move forward."

He says council is committed to building 11,000 new housing units over the next decade with a unanimous endorsement of the Housing Strategy and Pledge.

"Today’s announcement provides another tool in the toolbox, but it is not one that I envision having to use in our Council chamber."

The strong mayor powers include allowing mayors to propose housing-related bylaws and pass them with the support of one-third of councillors, as well as override council approval of bylaws, such as a zoning bylaw, that would stymie the creation of more homes.

Strong mayors also have responsibility for preparing and tabling their city's budget, instead of council, and hiring and firing department heads.

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati agrees with Siscoe saying for the most part councillors are aligned on their goals to address the housing shortage, so he doesn't see an immediate need to use the powers.

"I can't think of anything in recent time, but that was yesterday who knows about tomorrow. I always say it's always good to have another tool in the toolbox."

The mayors will get their powers on Canada Day.