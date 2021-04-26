Mayors offer condolences as 13-year-old Toronto-area girl dies from COVID-19

Grief, anger and generosity today over the death of a 13-year-old girl in Brampton, Ontario, from COVID-19.

Emily Viegas died at home on Thursday, while her mother struggles with the disease in hospital.

Her father, Carlos Viegas -- an essential warehouse worker -- is vaccinated and has tested negative.

According to the Globe and Mail newspaper, Emily had for a week been showing symptoms similar to those that put her mother in hospital.

Her father feared the strapped local hospital would be unable to treat his daughter, and opted to keep her at home and try to nurse her back to health.

A fundraising effort for the family has already raised more than 60-thousand dollars.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls the loss heart-wrenching, while Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown says Emily's death is horrifying.

Federal N-D-P Leader Jagmeet Singh says Emily's father did not have paid sick leave.

A GoFundMe account has raised over $60,000 for her family.