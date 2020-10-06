McAfee dubs Anna Kendrick 2020’s most dangerous celebrity

Anna Kendrick is a dangerous woman to look up.

Cyber security firm McAfee has put out the annual list of the most dangerous celebrities.

The list is compiled based on which internet searches are most likely to lead users to websites that may contain malware.

Although Kendrick took the number one spot, Blake Lively, Mariah Carey, Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift, and Jimmy Kimmel all make the top ten.

Last year Kendrik as also in the top ten, but she came in at number four.

The full Top 10 list is:

1. Anna Kendrick

2. Sean Combs (P. Diddy)

3. Blake Lively

4. Mariah Carey

5. Justin Timberlake

6. Taylor Swift

7. Jimmy Kimmel

8. Julia Roberts

9. Kate McKinnon

10. Jason Derulo