McCarthy offers deal to end standoff in U.S House speaker fight

The contours of a deal that could make Republican leader Kevin McCarthy the House speaker have begun to emerge.

The House returns Friday to try again to end the stalemate over choosing a new speaker after days of voting with no conclusion.

But glimmers of a deal started to take shape.

Party leader Kevin McCarthy is determined to win over enough fellow Republicans.

He has offered the conservative holdouts rule changes to give them more power to shape legislation and to boot him from office.

But it's still just ``round one,'' one of the holdouts said.

So far, 11 roll call votes have failed to elect a speaker.

The impasse has left the House unable to fully form and govern.

Members voted to adjourn and return later today.