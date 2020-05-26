McMaster going virtual in the fall

McMaster University has become one of the first Ontario schools to make the call, about what will happen this fall.

The university has sent students a letter explaining the fall semester will be fully online.

President David Farrar says "We believe that by making these decisions now we will create as much certainty as possible for students, faculty and staff at a time when it is impossible to predict how the pandemic will unfold."

Not suprising, the school's spring and summer online enrollment is up over last year.

