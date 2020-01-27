McMaster says it does not have a coronavirus case on campus

McMaster University is speaking out after a sign about the coronavirus was posted at its residence.

The University says a picture has been circulating of what appears to be a quarantine notice in residence related to a possible coronavirus infection.

McMaster has confirmed that this sign was false, and there is no cause for concern.

Meantime, Ontario has its first official case of the virus after a man in his 50's visited China.

Officials say the man's wife has also tested positive for the virus and is considered the country's second presumptive case.

They say she has been in self-isolation since returning to Canada last week, and the risk to the public remains low.

Ontario officials say they're waiting for test results on 19 possible patients and have eliminated the illness in 15 others.

Officials say they reaching out to passengers who may have travelled on the flight with the Toronto couple confirmed to have the virus, which originated in China.